Sheriff's office investigates death
Buy Now

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office investigated a death at Runnymeade Drive and Poole Jones Road in Frederick March 21. Pictured on scene is Deputy Abigail Hamrick.

 By Bill Green

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a community north of downtown Frederick, and details were scarce Sunday night.

Deputies were on scene at Runnymeade Drive and Poole Jones Road in Frederick at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and expected to be there for some time, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. No further information on the victim or the scene will be released until next of kin have been notified, according to the sheriff’s office.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!