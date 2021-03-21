Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in a community north of downtown Frederick, and details were scarce Sunday night.
Deputies were on scene at Runnymeade Drive and Poole Jones Road in Frederick at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday and expected to be there for some time, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. No further information on the victim or the scene will be released until next of kin have been notified, according to the sheriff’s office.
More information is expected to be released Monday.
