Update 4:30 p.m.: The missing boy has been found unharmed, according to a police spokesman.
__________________________
Frederick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy from Urbana.
Carter Xavier Owens was last seen Wednesday around 10 a.m. in the area of the 3700 block of Spicebush Drive, Urbana, the sheriff's office said in a statement. He is described as approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Owens was last seen wearing a black Champion hooded sweatshirt, black winter jacket, dark gray sweatpants and tan boots. He is believed to be on foot and carrying a backpack.
Anyone who has seen Owens or has information that could help in the search is asked to contact FCSO dispatch at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-024306.
