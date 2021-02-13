Frederick County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 66-year-old man with a history of medical issues who went missing Friday.
Richard James Walton Jr. is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds, according to the sheriff's office. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray fleece jacket, red sweatshirt and dark-colored sweatpants around 6:45 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of McLauren Lane in Frederick.
He drives a red, 2013 Kia Forte with a Maryland tag of 1BM7560.
Deputies are conducting a thorough search and ask if you know Walton's location or have any information to contact Det. Tim Moore at tamoore@frederickcountymd.gov or call 301-600-1046 and reference case number 21-013444.
