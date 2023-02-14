FCSO vehicle
Photo from Frederick County Sheriff's Office

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said traffic stops on Feb. 4, 6 and 8 led to five arrests as deputies seized weapons, ammunition and drugs.

In a news release, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said the stops and arrests were “part of our full court press to interrupt the flow of illegal drugs and weapons coming into and through Frederick County.”

