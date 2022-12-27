Last month, Preservation Matters left off with the alleged bank bandits being whisked away to the Frederick jail by officers from the Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles, under the command of Commissioner E. Austin Baughman, of Frederick.
The defendants were charged with an April 1920 bank robbery and murder in Sandy Spring, Maryland. According to the Frederick Post, the trial was receiving “more interest than any other former trial during the past decade.”
The accounts described how businessmen all over Frederick stopped work to hear the case tried and women packed the courthouse in the afternoon, staying long after court adjourned for the day, only to continue discussion on the streets, in the stores, and at home.
On the third day of the trial, a potentially deadly incident was quietly and quickly handled by a Montgomery County sheriff, contributing only to the excitement after the fact.
On Sept. 29, Miss Elizabeth Clayton, of Philadelphia, secretary to C. Stewart Patterson, attorney representing defendant John W. Mitchell, arrived at the Frederick courthouse, where she lingered for some time in the corridor before sending for Patterson, who escorted her to a seat near the trial table, immediately to the rear of Mitchell, where she placed her handbag on her lap.
This must have aroused the suspicion of Deputy Nicholson, who reached over and took the handbag, immediately opened it, took out a .22-caliber revolver and placed it in his pocket. Another deputy then escorted Miss Clayton from the courtroom. No bullets were found in the revolver, in her handbag, or on her person.
Local law enforcement was right to be on high alert. The New York Police Department described Mitchell as a “bad man,” and “one of the most crafty, resourceful criminals that robbed his way up and down the Atlantic coast states.”
Upon his arrest, Mitchell confessed to being a robber, having as many as eight aliases, and three loaded guns with 60 rounds of ammunition. It is no surprise, then, when the three prisoners complained of being handcuffed too tightly, local deputies rejected the claim, stating “… we aren’t taking any chances. We know they’ll make a break for it if we ease up on them and that is just what we’re avoiding.”
The enhanced security measures at the jail were further described: “A man is stationed all night long at each window. Beside each officer is a well-oiled, perfectly loaded repeating rifle. Outside are patrols.
“There will be no surprises in the wee small hours of the morning. These officers will shoot to kill in the event that a delivery is attempted.”
The jail experience was not all bad, as the alleged bandits were allowed to purchase two meals daily from the sheriff’s table, opposed to eating the usual prison fare. Sheriff Wertenbaker described: “They eat well. ... They have money, and insist upon having the best there is. Of course they have that privilege.
“Personally, I find them courteous prisoners. I never had better ones, but I’m taking no chances.”
The trial concluded on Oct. 6. After three hours of deliberation, the court convicted Clarence F. Adams and John W. Mitchell in the murder of Francis M. Hallowell, director of the Sandy Spring National Bank, and for the robbery of that institution. They were sentenced to life in the Maryland Penitentiary.
Joseph Thomas Penderghast was acquitted, largely on account of a questionable alibi.
Wertenbaker accompanied the prisoners on their transport to Baltimore, during which time Mitchell apparently spoke freely of his time in the Frederick jail, describing it as “an unusually secure prison house …one of the strongest he had ever seen for a city the size of Frederick.”
However, he further declared, “that if given the opportunity, he could open any lock on any door at the jail with a shoe button hook, a stout string and a piece of chewing gum.”
On May 2, 1921, John Kelly, an alleged conspirator in the Sandy Spring robbery, was brought to Frederick under heavy guard by Baltimore officers. Kelly had escaped from the Baltimore jail the prior September, where he was originally being held awaiting trial.
Since Kelly was described as a “desperate criminal,” Wertenbaker summoned extra deputies to guard him for the duration of his time in Frederick.
Although a large crowd was again expected, the reporting related to Kelly’s trial indicated it to be much less eventful than the first, and seemingly local interest in the notorious crime had waned.
Kelly was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in the Maryland penitentiary.
Kelly was reportedly handcuffed twice, his hands together, then one arm cuffed to the sheriff. In 1924, Mitchell was stabbed to death by another prisoner. In 1925, Kelly died by falling 50 feet during an escape attempt.
Due in large part to this crime, the Maryland State Police Force was inaugurated in early 1921.
David C. Winebrenner III, of Frederick, a faculty historian for the force’s first training camp, highlighted the Sandy Spring case as pivotal.
In the first chapter of the History of the Maryland State Police Force, Winebrenner described the Sandy Spring trial as one based largely on questionable witness testimony. He lamented “[h]ow beneficial would an actively functioning State police force have been in this case! A short time after the commission of the crime, their motorcycles could have been patrolling every road in the State by which the criminals might have escaped. ...
“Every car traversing the arterial roads of the State could have been stopped and it is not too much to presume that the bandits would have been caught. Then, indeed, the recollections of witnesses would not have needed refreshing and ten to one the men who enacted the desperate and repulsive crime would have swung from the gallows in payment for their deed.”
The former courthouse and city jail in which justice was carried out for this dramatic case still stands and are protected by local preservation ordinances.
Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy is a historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick. She can be reached at preservationmatters @cityoffrederickmd.gov.
