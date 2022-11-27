On April 26, 1920, a gang of automobile bandits pulled off a brazen robbery at First National Bank in Sandy Spring. The crime resulted in the murder of director Francis P. Hallowell and the loss of a substantial amount of money and other goods.

Several offenders were captured, put on trial, and sentenced in the Circuit Court of Frederick County to life in prison.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription