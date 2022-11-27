On April 26, 1920, a gang of automobile bandits pulled off a brazen robbery at First National Bank in Sandy Spring. The crime resulted in the murder of director Francis P. Hallowell and the loss of a substantial amount of money and other goods.
Several offenders were captured, put on trial, and sentenced in the Circuit Court of Frederick County to life in prison.
In addition to the sensational trials that took place at the Frederick County Courthouse, what is now Frederick’s City Hall, the bandits seemingly culled their loot on their escape route through Frederick County, which turned up evidence in areas just outside the city.
This heinous crime was part of a nationwide wave that started after World War I, exacerbated by Prohibition. It is often seen as the turning point for establishing modern law enforcement in the state and establishing the Maryland state police force.
After reportedly making off with “$5,500 in currency, $4,500 worth of bonds, $140,000 of liberty bonds and 149 shares of stock of various kind” — more than two million in today’s dollars — at least some bandits escaped to Pennsylvania through Frederick County, culling some loot along the way.
On May 6, 1920, it was reported that $30,000 worth of deeds, notes, mortgages, insurance policies were discovered on the Kolb farm, owned and occupied by George C. Thomas, in a ravine along the west bank of the Monocacy River.
The Thomas-Kolb farm lies just outside current city boundaries, north of municipal airport runways and south of the Clustered Spires Golf Club, along the Monocacy River. The documents were reported to be in good condition, but surrounded by ashes of a fire and scattered burned papers.
After investigating the find, Sheriff William O. Wertenbaker declared it likely that “only a Frederick countian, or someone familiar with the ‘lay of the land’ could have picked out such a remote a spot for the culling of the loot taken from the bank … accessible from the national highway by passing over the Hughes’ ford road connecting with the national pike at the fairgrounds. The road is unimproved and is almost impassible during the winter and spring months."
Simultaneously, an unnamed official reported seeing “a man board a train for a Pennsylvania town, check a bag, carry one with him, and before departing flashed a ‘big roll of money.’ This official knew that this passenger was habitually without money.”
The following day, the discarded tags from the ‘”blue Hudson” car tied to the robbery were found in the Monocacy River at the Ceresville bridge. Within a few weeks, the first arrests were made.
A change of venue was made from Montgomery County to Frederick to ensure a fair trial.
By August, Wertenbaker was preparing for the trials of alleged bandits Clarence J. Adams, Joseph Thomas Penderghast, John W. Mitchell, and John Kelly — all with more aliases than can be listed.
Anticipating “the largest crowd that has ever assembled at the courthouse,” Wertenbaker publicly declared that there would be ample force in place at the city jail since the bandits were known to be “desperate men,” an opinion shortly reinforced by Kelly’s escape in early September from the Baltimore City jail, where he was awaiting trial.
Subsequently, it was reported that there were “spotters” in Frederick and Wertenbaker conveyed an incident in which a stranger was suspiciously making a sketch of both ends of the jail where the cells are located.
All other criminal trials in the Circuit Court for Frederick County were postponed and on Sept. 27, 1920, the citizenry “saw its first real gunmen” when Adams, Penderghast, and Mitchell were taken into the courtroom under heavy guard.
As predicted, the crowd “packed the courtroom to suffocation, lined the corridors, and congested Courthouse Park.” People gaped and stared with unwavering morbid curiosity while 30 guards stood on hand, including all of Wertenbaker’s staff, two deputies of Commissioner of Motor Vehicles E. Austin Baughman, and detectives from Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York.
Baughman, of Frederick, lent his force from the Maryland Department of Motor Vehicles to transport the accused men from the courthouse back to the jail.
The Frederick Daily News reported on the scene at the end of the first day of trial, stating that “a huge crowd gathered about the rear of the [courthouse] and collected around the machine in which they were placed. … Half a score of officers were to the front and rear of the three accused men, who were handcuffed together.
“As soon as they were placed in the waiting auto, a number of officers sprang on the running board of the car, and with an officer from Commissioner Baughman’s force leading the way and another following, the car hurried on its way to the jail.”
The jail, on West South Street, is currently home to the Frederick Rescue Mission and is a designated city landmark with its own important history.
Coming next month: The conclusion of the Sandy Spring bank robbery trials, including that of the recaptured John Kelly.

Lisa Mroszczyk Murphy is a historic preservation planner for the city of Frederick. She can be reached at preservationmatters@cityoffrederickmd.gov.
