Frederick officials face difficult decisions as they try to determine how changes to Maryland’s laws on cannabis use affect a wide variety of city activities.
“This is the start of a conversation. We don’t expect this to be the end of the conversation,” Mayor Michael O’Connor said at a workshop with the city’s aldermen Wednesday.
Recreational marijuana use became legal on July 1 for people 21 and older, after Maryland voters passed a referendum allowing its use. The measure allows adults to possess up to 1-and-a-half ounces and cultivate up to two marijuana plants.
Medical use of cannabis was already legal in the state, and about 163,000 people use it for medical purposes, according to The Associated Press.
The city is still learning how the new law will be interpreted, but it will have some authority to regulate dispensaries and businesses where marijuana will be consumed on site, City Attorney Rachel Nessen said Wednesday.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak said she sees dispensaries as essentially similar to liquor stores, and on-site consumption locations similar to bars.
Dispensaries should be allowed wherever the city allows liquor stores, and on-site consumption wherever a bar is allowed, she said.
“Philosophically, I see them as the same,” Kuzemchak said.
O’Connor said the city needs to be as consistent as possible when it creates regulations, to make enforcement as easy as possible.
Alderman Kelly Russell said she’s not thrilled about the prospect of allowing on-site locations, but she wants more information before she makes up her mind.
She said people shouldn’t assume that her background as a retired police officer means she’s not open to looking at the issues involved.
“This is very much a culture shift for a lot of people, including myself,” Russell said.
The new law in Maryland allows vaping of cannabis products indoors if the area where a facility is located allows it, but smoking is limited to outdoor areas such as patios, according to an analysis of the law by the Marijuana Policy Project.
The city should look at how close an outdoor space would be allowed to the sidewalk, to make sure people who don’t want to be exposed to the smoke aren’t, O’Connor said.
The law allows jurisdictions to impose “reasonable” zoning requirements, but prohibits creating an “undue burden” on businesses, Nessen said.
Medical dispensaries are currently allowed in some zoning districts of the city, and the city could simply drop the “medical” designation in setting up zoning requirements, she said.
Capt. Kirk Henneberry of the Frederick Police Department said law enforcement is mainly concerned about a possible increase in impaired driving because of the new law, as well as quality of life issues.
The city should try to minimize cannabis businesses’ proximity to residential areas, and regulate their hours of operation he said.
From an impaired driving perspective, measuring impairment for alcohol is an established science, but there’s not a breath test available for marijuana, Henneberry said.
Officers can only call a drug recognition expert to determine whether someone appears to be under the influence of marijuana, then draw blood for prosecution purposes with a suspect’s consent, he said.
The new law required the state to create a Maryland Cannabis Administration to regulate cannabis use in the state.
While the administration was required to create rules regarding security for facilities by July 1, it has until July 1, 2024, to adopt non-emergency regulations.
Alderman Derek Shackelford suggested meeting with the county’s legislative delegation to get a better idea of what the state has in mind.
The more information they have, the better decisions they’ll make for the city, he said.
The amount of money to be made through cannabis’s sale makes the situation difficult, he said.
“We are a culture, rightly or wrongly, that depends upon substances,” Shackelford said.
How about the same rules as for cigarette smoking?
Quote:
"The city should look at how close an outdoor space would be allowed to the sidewalk, to make sure people who don’t want to be exposed to the smoke aren’t, O’Connor said."
This is one of many potential issues when people are crammed into high-density/smart growth housing.
The higher the population density the more restrictive the laws must be.
“…but smoking is limited to outdoor areas such as patios…” which for some could mean, not using your own deck or balcony as you might like. Indoors, our daughter’s apartment had the carpets shampooed several times before move-in, but on a damp day, it reeks.
