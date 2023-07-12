Frederick City Hall
Frederick officials face difficult decisions as they try to determine how changes to Maryland’s laws on cannabis use affect a wide variety of city activities.

“This is the start of a conversation. We don’t expect this to be the end of the conversation,” Mayor Michael O’Connor said at a workshop with the city’s aldermen Wednesday.

threecents
threecents

How about the same rules as for cigarette smoking?

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Quote:

"The city should look at how close an outdoor space would be allowed to the sidewalk, to make sure people who don’t want to be exposed to the smoke aren’t, O’Connor said."

This is one of many potential issues when people are crammed into high-density/smart growth housing.

The higher the population density the more restrictive the laws must be.

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“…but smoking is limited to outdoor areas such as patios…” which for some could mean, not using your own deck or balcony as you might like. Indoors, our daughter’s apartment had the carpets shampooed several times before move-in, but on a damp day, it reeks.

