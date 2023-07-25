A Frederick man is accused of abusing his 6-week-old son, police said Tuesday.
Keith Patrick Lewis, 33, and his girlfriend brought their 6-week-old son, suffering from leg pain, to Frederick Health Hospital on July 19, according to charging documents.
Lewis told the hospital staff that he heard a “pop” in the baby’s left hip while changing his diaper and the boy had been crying and fussing since.
The hospital’s X-rays showed that the infant had a fracture in his left femur and a fractured right clavicle. He also had a small scabbed-over scratch on his cheek that his parents said the boy did himself.
Frederick Police Department detectives responded to Frederick Health Hospital after they were contacted by Child Protective Services regarding a possible child abuse case, according to charging documents.
Lewis’ attorney, Justin Lake, said Tuesday that the focus is on ensuring a fair process for his client.
“We will continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities to address this matter,” Lake said. “And I think any further comment would be premature at this time.”
During an interview with Detective Rebecca Skelly described in charging documents, Lewis said that while changing the infant’s diaper that morning, he used his hands to hold the boy still and heard the popping sound as the infant resisted.
Lewis also told police that on July 5, the infant fell off the bed in his parents’ room after Lewis laid him down and turned around to put his contact lens in. He said that he immediately picked up the infant, who stopped crying after a couple of bounces.
In a later interview with police, another woman who resides with the family said she had heard the baby crying upstairs, followed by a “loud thud,” then harder crying that suddenly stopped.
She asked Lewis through the closed door if he dropped the baby and he told her that he dropped his mug, charging documents say.
The baby was transferred to Children’s National Hospital in Washington, D.C., where additional examinations showed that he also had a healing right posterior rib fracture and a faint bruise on his left knee.
The medical staff also determined that “a tremendous amount of pressure would have been exerted on [the baby’s] femur to break it in the way [Lewis] had described,” referring to the diaper changing incident, according to charging documents. The baby’s injuries were documented by the staff as “non-accidental trauma.”
In a subsequent interview, Lewis repeatedly said he could not think of any other incidents that could have caused the baby’s other injuries.
He repeatedly said that he had pressed down gently and did not use excessive force when changing the diaper, charging documents say. He also insisted that his girlfriend could never hurt the baby.
Later in the interview, Lewis told detectives about another incident when asked about a possible explanation for the baby’s rib injury. He said he had been holding the baby in his arm as the baby was “thrashing about” and tightened his hold the more the baby struggled against him, according to charging documents.
When Lewis was asked about drug or alcohol abuse, he said he did not use drugs or take prescription medication.
Through a Department of Social Services mandated supervised drug screening on Friday, Lewis was found to have THC, the active component in cannabis; an amphetamine; and Subutex, which is used to treat opioid addiction, in his system, charging documents say.
Lewis was charged with first-degree child abuse, which refers to abuse to a minor that resulted in severe physical injury as the parent, and second-degree child abuse, which refers to causing abuse to a minor as the parent.
On Monday, Lewis was released on $10,000 bail, according to court records. The conditions for his pretrial release include staying away from the victim’s address and not contacting the victim or state’s witnesses.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 17.