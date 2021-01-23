A Frederick man is being held without bond for felony assault after he allegedly fractured a woman's ribs.
Robert L. Davis, 53, of Frederick, was additionally charged with second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show. He was arrested Jan. 18.
Frederick Police Department responded Jan. 17 at about 11:30 p.m. to a residence for a 911 hang-up and encountered a woman who said Davis assaulted her, according to charging documents.
The woman allegedly told police she'd recently been released from the hospital for multiple fractured ribs. On Jan. 15, she and Davis argued, then he grabbed her neck and bent her over the center console of her vehicle, charging documents allege. He reportedly pushed her into the console so hard that it injured her ribs. While grabbing her neck, he allegedly threatened to kill her. The woman told police she went to the ER later.
Davis is to be represented by a public defender, but no specific attorney was listed online Friday afternoon. A call to the public defender's office was not immediately returned. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 11.
