A Frederick man stands accused of punching a woman and choking her son Wednesday.
Christopher M. Workman, 36, faces charges of first-degree assault, resisting arrest and two counts of second-degree assault, online court records show. He was being held without bond as of Friday.
Frederick County Sheriff's Office responded to a Frederick residence at about 8:15 a.m. Jan. 20 and found a woman with a bloody nose and red scratch marks on her face, according to charging documents. She accused Workman of punching her in the face so hard that she fell, police wrote. The woman's son, who witnessed the incident, reportedly told police Workman slammed his mother's head on a chair, making her bleed. The child's age was not listed.
The son allegedly jumped on Workman's back to stop him, then Workman flipped the boy onto the ground and choked him. Afterward, the boy told deputies he had trouble breathing, charging documents state.
When deputies questioned Workman about what occurred, he reportedly said the woman tried to remove a ring from his finger, then he threw a bottle at her, which hit her nose. When deputies told him he was under arrest, Workman fought against them until a deputy pepper sprayed him, police wrote.
Emergency medical services personnel treated the woman on scene, according to police.
Workman is to be represented by a public defender, but no specific attorney was listed online Friday afternoon. A call to the public defender's office was not immediately returned. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 18.
