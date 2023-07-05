Frederick Police
Staff file photo by Bill Green

A Frederick man was indicted Friday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of a man in downtown Frederick in March.

Derell Len Prue, 32, was arrested by the Frederick Police Department on June 4, according to court records. An indictment handed up Friday alleges Prue and another man killed 28-year-old Romario Tevin Anderson at the hookah lounge Exhale.