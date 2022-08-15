A Frederick man was arrested last Tuesday after an undercover investigation found he was allegedly selling crack cocaine and powdered cocaine in and throughout Frederick County, police said.

Marcus McRae, 22, was charged with 12 counts of drug-related charges: three counts each of possession of dangerous controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute narcotics and possession of a substance that is not marijuana, according to a Friday press release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

Seems like this isn't Marcus McRae's first rodeo with the legal system. Armed robbery and assault at 16. Driving while suspended twice by the time he was 21. Landlord calling police multiple times. So, he had the ammo this time. Where's the gun?

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Sixteen charges all at once when he was only 16 years old, including robbery, armed robbery, assault, and theft, among others. I wonder if this is one of the blacks who fido says "preys on other blacks for survival?"

