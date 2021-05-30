A Frederick man is being held without bail after he allegedly strangled a woman who was later hospitalized, police say.
The Frederick Police Department arrested Thomas Delano Butler, 53, who’s been charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, online court records show.
Police responded to a Frederick residence May 20 at about 5:51 p.m. and spoke with a woman whose voice was very hoarse and said she’d just been strangled by Butler, charging documents allege. Butler reportedly admitted to strangling the woman with his hands for about 15 seconds after they argued, police wrote. Butler’s weight allegedly caused the woman to fall from a chair. The woman reportedly feared for her life.
At the hospital, police reportedly noticed a bump on the woman’s head, allegedly caused by Butler throwing an object at her, charging documents state.
Police arrested Butler at about 6:07 p.m. and took him to the police headquarters for processing.
Butler is to be represented by a public defender, but no specific attorney’s name was listed online Sunday. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.