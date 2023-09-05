A Frederick man with a history of property crime was charged last week in connection with a break-in at one apartment and an attempted break-in at another, according to Frederick police.

Tyrelle Sullivan, 36, was arrested on Aug. 30 after a search warrant was executed at his residence at Windsor Gardens Apartments. It was not clear if any stolen property was recovered there.

Correction

A previous version of this story and headline incorrectly described the allegations.