A Frederick man has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing death of another man in May, police said.
Frederick police said they arrested Santos Felipe Reyes-Valle, 38, on Wednesday and charged him with first- and second-degree murder.
Online court records list his address as being on Key Parkway in Frederick.
Police said last month that officers were called to the parking lot of Home Depot, near the Golden Mile, at about 9:44 p.m. on May 17.
A man was found with stab wounds, then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police on Friday identified the stabbing victim at Jose Pedro Hernandez, 40, of Frederick.
Police did not provide more details about the attack on Friday, but last month, they said the stabbing “is not believed to be a random act of violence.”
Reyes-Valle was being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center without bail.
The Frederick County Sheriff Office said on Friday that designated immigration officers within the office’s 287(g) Program placed an immigration detainer notice of action on Reyes-Valle as a “noncitizen illegally present in the United States.”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers are placed in criminal cases when there is probable cause to believe defendants are “removable noncitizens,” according to the sheriff’s office.
“Once he has satisfied his local criminal charges, ICE will take over custody,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The federal 287(g) program allows ICE to train law enforcement officers to ask the immigration status of those booked at jails. In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to ask about the immigration status of inmates at the Adult Detention Center.