A Frederick man faces prostitution-related charges after police said workers at a Frederick spa provided sexual favors for some customers.

Guisheng Fang, 57, was indicted on charges including general prostitution, allowing a building under his control to be used for prostitution, and four counts of operating a prostitution business, according to a news release from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Ryan Marshall is the transportation and growth and development reporter for the News-Post. He can be reached at rmarshall@newspost.com.