A Frederick man is facing six misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty after the county Sheriff’s Office seized two Cane Corso puppies from his home.
Tiree Lynell Peck, 34, was served with a criminal summons on Wednesday, according to a news release from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began in December after the Frederick County Division of Animal Control and the Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Section received a tip regarding possible animal abuse occurring in the 6600 block of Granville Court in the city, according to the release.
Officers executed a search warrant of Peck’s residence on Dec. 15, during which the two Cane Corso puppies, named tStorm and tSchenzie, were removed from the home.
Investigators say Peck tethered the dogs for extended periods of time, limiting their ability to sit, stand or access food and water. Peck also allegedly muzzled the dogs with a makeshift device, which led to injuries for the dogs, the release said.
David Luckenbaugh, interim director of the Frederick County Division of Animal Control, is quoted in the release as saying Peck has refused to voluntarily relinquish ownership of the dogs to FCDAC.
“Once the case is over, we will make every effort to obtain custody through the legal process,” Luckenbaugh’s quote reads in part. “We adamantly oppose returning custody of the dogs back to Mr. Peck.”
Should FCDAC gain full custody over the dogs, the office will seek to find a breed-specific rescue for them.
Court records show Peck has a hearing scheduled for March 15 in Frederick District Court. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with additional information in the case call 301-600-1046.
