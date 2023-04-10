Frederick Courthouse
The Frederick County Courthouse

A Frederick man was ordered on Monday to serve 40 years in prison for stabbing and killing a Frederick woman in July 2020.

Santos Margarito Turcios Benitez, 37, pleaded guilty on Monday to second-degree murder in the killing of 37-year-old Kelly Nicole Serra, then was sentenced.

