The Frederick Police Department emblem is featured on the side of an interceptor vehicle.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

A 21-year-old Frederick man has been criminally indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a pre-teen girl.

Storm Michael Garcia-Jobe was indicted April 5 for three counts of second-degree rape and two counts of sex abuse of a minor, online court records show. He is being held without bail.

Frederick Police Department responded to a Frederick residence March 19 at about 5 p.m. after a witness reportedly saw Garcia-Jobe sexually abusing the child, charging documents state. Garcia-Jobe allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the child numerous times, police said in the documents.

There was no attorney listed for Garcia-Jobe in online court records Wednesday morning. He has an initial appearance scheduled for May 7 in Frederick County Circuit Court.

