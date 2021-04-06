A 21-year-old Frederick man has been criminally indicted for allegedly sexually abusing a pre-teen girl.
Storm Michael Garcia-Jobe was indicted April 5 for three counts of second-degree rape and two counts of sex abuse of a minor, online court records show. He is being held without bail.
Frederick Police Department responded to a Frederick residence March 19 at about 5 p.m. after a witness reportedly saw Garcia-Jobe sexually abusing the child, charging documents state. Garcia-Jobe allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the child numerous times, police said in the documents.
There was no attorney listed for Garcia-Jobe in online court records Wednesday morning. He has an initial appearance scheduled for May 7 in Frederick County Circuit Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.