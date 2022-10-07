Frederick Courthouse
A Frederick man was ordered on Friday to serve 40 years in prison for murder, and the motive of the fatal shooting is still unknown.

Joshua David Eckenrode, now 20, fatally shot 19-year-old Frederick resident Curtis Mason Smith, who was reported missing March 19, 2021, according to a news release Friday from the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

