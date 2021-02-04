A Frederick man, who is a previously convicted sex offender, faces up to 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing child pornography.
Roy Edward Gibbs, 65, was arrested after law enforcement agents found nearly 600 images of child pornography on electronic devices, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office. His plea was announced Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. As part of his plea agreement, Gibbs will be required to continue to register as a sex offender.
This comes after Gibbs was convicted in 2006 for sexually abusing two girls in Montgomery County. After serving his sentence for the sexual abuse conviction, Gibbs began downloading and sharing images and videos of child pornography, according to his plea agreement.
Undercover law enforcement officers repeatedly received child pornography from Gibbs over a file sharing network between August and November of 2019, the U.S. attorney's office said. An IP address associated with Gibbs' residence made 19 different child pornography files available for download, a Frederick County Sheriff's Office detective found in August 2019. The detective connected to Gibbs' tablet's IP address and downloaded seven packages of child pornography, which included depictions of prepubescent girls. In November 2019, an FBI special agent in Dallas also downloaded child pornography Gibbs had made available, according to the U.S. attorney's office.
Law enforcement agents executed a series of federal search warrants at Gibbs' residence and on his vehicles on Nov. 15, 2019. Forensic examination of several electronic devices reportedly revealed at least 568 images of child pornography. At least 45 images were identical to images investigators downloaded over the file sharing network after connecting to Gibbs' tablet, the U.S. Attorney's statement said. The forensic review also found Gibbs used data shredding/deleting apps to try to hide evidence of child pornography.
The guilty plea was announced by U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur, Special Agent in Charge James Mancuso of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Baltimore, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith.
U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander has not yet scheduled sentencing.
