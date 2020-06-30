A Frederick man is facing multiple assault charges after county sheriff's deputies said he threatened three other people with a rifle over the weekend, according to court documents.
William Travis Higgins, 29, called 911 at 7:30 p.m. Saturday to accuse another man who was staying in Higgins' home of stealing three of Higgins' firearms, according to charging documents filed in Frederick County District Court. When sheriff's deputies arrived at the home in the 8700 block of Indian Springs Road a short time later, Higgins told them he confronted the man on Friday while the man was sitting on the front porch. Higgins also stated that he had been holding what he claimed was an unloaded rifle during the confrontation, according to the documents.
After speaking with the other man, deputies learned that Higgins pointed the rifle at both the man and two others who were sitting on the porch, and that the man wrestled the rifle away from Higgins and subdued him, the documents state.
Following several additional interviews with the others present during the confrontation, deputies filed for charges against Higgins, charging him with three counts each of first- and second-degree assault as well as reckless endangerment. Higgins was released Sunday after posting an unsecured personal bond of $10,000, according to online court records. His next scheduled court date is a preliminary hearing set for July 27, the records indicate.
Higgins called and he was the one holding the rifle? Pretty reckless and stupid. What about the three stolen rifles? Did that happen was anyone charged? Did the deputies include that in their report?
