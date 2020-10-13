Frederick police are looking for a man wanted for a July shooting that left one person seriously injured, according to a news release.
Police have charged and are searching for Nathaniel Armanian Julius in relation to the shooting. Julius, 22, is wanted on charges of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
Detectives believe Julius fled the Frederick area after the shooting that occurred on the evening of July 16 in the 100 block of Key Parkway.
After Frederick police responded to reports of a shooting, a victim with several life-threatening gunshot wounds was located and transported via Maryland State Police helicopter to a trauma center for further treatment. The victim survived the injuries.
Anyone with information on Julius' whereabouts is asked to contact Frederick police at 301-600-2102. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department's following tip lines. To leave a voicemail call 301-600-TIPS (8477). Text a message to 240-674-TIPS (8477), or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
