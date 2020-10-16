Frederick police officers are now eligible for hazard pay for assignments that have exposed them to COVID-19.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with the local Fraternal Order of Police lodge that extends the availability of hazard pay to the department's sworn officers to match a resolution the city passed in August for other city employees.
The agreement with the FOP had to be passed separately because the city has a contract with the group that's separate from other city employees.
The extra $2.50 an hour will be granted for hazardous duty or work that relates to the COVID-19 pandemic retroactive to July 1, Karen Paulson, the city's director of human resources, told the aldermen.
The current agreement could end at a variety of times. It could either end on Dec. 20, or when Maryland's state of emergency for the pandemic ends, or when federal CARES Act funding that is providing the money is depleted, or if Frederick County, which disperses the money, decides that hazard pay is an inappropriate dispersement, Paulson said.
The city's staff is working with the police department to determine which hours for which officers are eligible for the extra payment, she said.
The city and county are in discussions on who is eligible, Mayor Michael O'Connor said.
Alderwoman Kelly Russell said any additional federal money in new versions of the CARES Act should come straight to municipalities, so they don't have to rely on another entity to justify their requests.
