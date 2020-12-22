Authorities seized $120,000 worth of drugs and arrested two people after serving search warrants in Frederick and Washington counties, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.
Multiple agencies coordinated to serve seven search warrants in Frederick and one near Boonsboro at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said in a statement. Their findings included $23,600 in cash, four handguns, about 2.6 pounds of cocaine, 120.5 grams of crack cocaine, 88 grams of PCP (Phencyclidine) and 160 milligrams of Methadone (an opioid), according to the statement.
Deputies arrested Mark Linn Randolph, 48, and Elizabeth Jenine Snyder, 40, as a result. They were booked at the Washington County Detention Center and being held without bail as of Tuesday afternoon. They have hearings scheduled for Wednesday, online court records show.
Randolph’s charges include possession of cocaine and PCP, possession with intent to distribute the same, and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction. Snyder’s charges include possession of cocaine and PCP and possession with intent to distribute the same. Neither had attorneys listed in online court records as of Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say the search warrants were issued in the following places:
- 100 block of Willowdale Drive, Frederick
- 400 block of Megan Court, Frederick
- 400 block of Shannon Court, Frederick
- 1100 block of Key Parkway, Frederick
- 1400 block of Key Parkway, Frederick
- 1600 block of Misty Meadow Circle, Frederick
- 1800 block of Weybridge Drive, Frederick
- 9500 block of Stottlemeyer Road, Boonsboro
Police discovered Randolph and Snyder while at the Boonsboro-area address, according to Todd Wivell, spokesman for the sheriff's office. There may be more arrests in the ongoing investigation.
“There are multiple suspects on top of the two that we already arrested," Wivell said.
SWAT teams from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Police Department assisted Tuesday.
“This investigation was a coordinated effort between the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick Police Department, Maryland State Police, Brunswick Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Franklin County Drug Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN),” Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said in a statement. “MCIN member sites allowed us to identify, disrupt, and dismantle these criminal organizations through this inter-agency collaborative effort to make Maryland a safer place.”
To report additional information or provide tips, contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigation Section at 301-600-7180 or through email at narcoticstaskforce@frederickcountymd.gov. To report anonymously, call 301-600-1318.
