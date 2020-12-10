Upon arresting a Frederick man in connection to several opioid overdoses, authorities allegedly found drugs, cash and a stolen gun where he resided.
Chung Thang was arrested in the 1400 block of Grouse Court Wednesday when FPD executed a search warrant, according to a statement from police. The agency's special response team found Thang in the basement with 6.3 grams of heroin/fentanyl in six plastic vials, 564 grams of marijuana, a stolen handgun — within reach of children — drug paraphernalia and $1,440 cash, police allege.
Det. Patrick Spevak started the investigation after Thang was connected to several opioid overdoses in and outside of Frederick County, according to police. Spevak conducted hours of surveillance, during which he allegedly saw Thang make multiple suspected drug transactions.
Frederick Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force and Maryland State Police’s Western Region Narcotics Section searched the residence.
Thang was arrested and taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for an appearance before a District Court commissioner.
It wasn't immediately clear whether Thang is represented by an attorney or being held, as his charges were not available in public court records Thursday morning.
