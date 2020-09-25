Frederick Police charged a Rockville man with rape and assault Thursday morning after responding to an indecent exposure call, according to a press release.
Calvin Antonio Miller, 30, faces second-degree rape and second-degree assault after police responded to a call in the first block of East Church Street and found Miller and an adult female, both partially clothed, the release said.
Witness statements and observations from officers indicated non-consensual sexual acts occurred, as the victim was unconscious and unable to communicate with officers, the release said.
Miller is being held without bail at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with additional information to contact the department at 301-600-2102.
Detective Matt Irons is the primary investigator, and he can be reached at 240-674-8942. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department’s tip lines by leaving a voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477); sending a text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477); or sending an email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.