A man caught for shoplifting reveals baby formula hidden under his coat.
City police ask him what’s going on. He says he has a hungry child that needs to eat, and the baby’s mother is out of work.
The police take him back to the store. The manager decides not to press charges. Instead, the officers buy the formula for the man and give him a ride.
That’s the type of police work that makes Jason Lando proud.
“This guy would have not benefited at all from going to jail. This guy needs a job and he needs support,” Lando said.
When that incident occurred, around 2017, Lando was commander of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police’s fifth zone. Shortly before then, Lando had been working to improve the police’s relationship with the community and encouraging officers to be more understanding of citizens’ situations.
Lando is currently commander of the Pittsburgh police’s narcotics and vice unit. He is also a finalist in the search for the city of Frederick’s next police chief.
Lando is in his 21st year with Pittsburgh police, and while he loves the city he was born and raised in, there likely won’t be any chief positions available soon, and he wants to lead.
During a virtual meeting held earlier this month to introduce the candidates to the public, Lando said Frederick was particularly attractive to him because of the city’s proximity to his family.
He believes one of the biggest challenges facing law enforcement is ensuring police work collaboratively with the community. Too often, he’s found, police are policing a neighborhood the way they think it should be policed, without getting local input. It’s important to recognize, Lando said, that criminalizing issues like addiction, mental health struggles and homelessness do not make them go away.
“That’s not something we can arrest our way out of,” he said. “We have to have the backing of the community on whatever policies we roll out.”
He has said police could benefit from working with trained civilian partners.
In 2019, Lando and some fellow officers created DBA Training Solutions, a business separate from their police jobs, to offer diversity training to companies. Lando said the idea came about when Pittsburgh police completed its anti-bias training and private companies began calling asking for police to train them. That wasn’t something they could ethically do on the city’s time and dime, Lando said, so a few interested officers formed a separate LLC.
The city’s ethics board looked into the venture and gave them the green light to proceed as long as they followed certain guidelines, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. Lando said his business partners are aware that if he got the job in Frederick, he’d be leaving his DBA responsibilities behind, perhaps teaching a rare class in his free time.
Lando is passionate about working with youth. In Pittsburgh, he helped develop a youth connection program to bridge the divide between police and young people. Lando said he’d like to see something similar in Frederick. He volunteers with the Big Brothers Big Sisters Bigs in Blue program in Pittsburgh, serving as “big brother” to a 12-year-old named Jayden.
Growing up, Lando had no shortage of brothers. He has one brother and five stepbrothers. His mother likes to remind him of the days he spent chasing his younger brother around with a pair of toy handcuffs. He said growing up near a police station drew him toward public service.
Before he became a police officer, Lando volunteered as an emergency medical technician with a local ambulance service. He also served as a flight paramedic before turning to police work.
“I knew that I wanted to be a police officer since I was a little kid,” Lando said, but he didn’t want to always be the boss.
Through the years, Lando said he’s had great and not-so-great bosses. From those experiences, he decided he wanted a chance to lead and, hopefully, make a difference.
Background checks for the police chief candidates are underway, with the mayor expected to announce his pick in early February, which would then be voted on by the Board of Aldermen.
