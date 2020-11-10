Frederick Police Department officials say they want to do their part to keep kids warm this winter by hosting a children’s clothing drive and giveaway.
The police department partnered with the Friends of the Child Advocacy Center, a nonprofit agency that supports the advocacy center, to provide winter clothes and coats to the youth of Frederick. Police frequently work with the Child Advocacy Center for investigative purposes, said Sgt. Chris Prior, who is coordinating the drive with Friends of the Child Advocacy Center.
“We’re just trying to do a good thing for kids in need in the community,” Prior said Tuesday.
Patty McArdle, co-president of the Friends of the Child Advocacy Center, said the event highlights their partnership with police.
“We see it as an opportunity to help raise awareness about child abuse and prevention and the good work that is being done on their behalf,” McArdle wrote in an email Tuesday. “We also think it’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to recognize and appreciate the good work that the FPD does. They are wonderful partners and a huge support to us.”
McArdle said they were already collecting some clothes for advocacy center clients before Prior reached out, and now they have at least 200 children’s coats.
Donations will be given away Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the police department’s parking lot at 100 W. Patrick St. in Frederick. Visitors are urged to social distance and wear masks.
Typically, the police department organizes a basketball tournament to benefit the Child Advocacy Center, Prior said, but that wasn’t viable under the COVID-19 pandemic. As a father of four, he was eager to find another way to serve area youth.
“I think that they are key to the community,” Prior said. “If I can do anything to improve the quality of life for children, it’s definitely a go.”
Friends of the Child Advocacy Center volunteers and Frederick police will be at the event Saturday. Lucy’s Consignment shop in Frederick provided some of the donations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.