If You Go What: Frederick Police Department steering wheel lock giveaway. Who: City of Frederick residents with 2010-2021 Kia or Hyundai vehicles (bring your vehicle registration) that have a mechanical key. This does not include vehicles with push-button ignitions. You must have a Frederick address on your license or a change of address card from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Where: Harry Grove Stadium When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last, on Aug. 26
The Frederick Police Department is giving away 120 steering wheel locks to owners of certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
The giveaway will take place at Harry Grove Stadium on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the department said in a press release on Thursday.
The giveaway is in response to a national trend of theft of these vehicles, the release said.
The locks will be available for 2010 to 2021 Kia and Hyundai vehicles and will be given only to residents of the city of Frederick, spokesperson Samantha Long wrote in a text message. They were donated by Hyundai.
Owners must bring the vehicle registration. The giveaway does not include push-button ignition vehicles, the release added.
The vehicles vulnerable to this type of theft have a mechanical key.
People are eligible if they have licenses with Frederick addresses or a change of address card from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, Long wrote.
Social media videos show how certain Kias and Hyundais could be stolen with just a screwdriver and USB cable, and thefts have been reported nationwide, The Associated Press has reported.
The locks could give an “extra layer of protection” for owners of Kia and Hyundai vehicles, Lt. Jon Holler of the department’s Criminal Investigations Division said in the release.
The locks prevent a steering wheel from moving and can be unlocked with keys. They will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, the release said.
“Given the anticipated high demand, attendees are strongly advised to arrive early at Harry Grove Stadium with their driver’s license and vehicle registration readily available for inspection,” the release said.
“We have seen these cases within the City of Frederick and we are doing what we can to bring awareness to the issue,” Long wrote.
