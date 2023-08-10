If You Go What: Frederick Police Department steering wheel lock giveaway. Who: City of Frederick residents with 2010-2021 Kia or Hyundai vehicles (bring your vehicle registration) that have a mechanical key. This does not include vehicles with push-button ignitions. You must have a Frederick address on your license or a change of address card from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration Where: Harry Grove Stadium When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last, on Aug. 26

The Frederick Police Department is giving away 120 steering wheel locks to owners of certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

