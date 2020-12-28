Frederick City Police
Staff file photo by Bill Green

The Frederick Police Department has launched an investigation into several reports of damaged vehicles downtown, just a week after opening an investigation into damaged storefront windows.

Lt. Andrew Alcorn said the two investigations remain separate at the moment, but the department is still looking into the possibility they are linked. 

During the night of Dec. 26 and the early hours of Dec. 27, several parked vehicles in downtown Frederick were damaged by what appears to be paintball projectiles, according to a news release.

About 25 vehicles were hit, Alcorn said. The majority of the vehicles were parked on South Carroll Street, but some cars on West 5th Street and East Church Street were also hit. 

The vehicles had both damaged glass and paint splattered on them, Alcorn said. The department is currently investigating people of interest, but they do not have any suspects to name at this time.

The Frederick Police Department asks anyone with further information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Det. Anthony McPeak at 240-578-5684 or amcpeak@frederickmdpolice.org. Anonymous tips can also be left at 301-600-8477 or fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org, or texted to 240-674-8477.

