A rash of recent tire slashing incidents in downtown Frederick has local police on alert.
Frederick Police Department is investigating the tire slashings and urged residents to park their vehicles in well-lit areas to help discourage offenders, police said Wednesday.
Authorities did not say how many incidents have occurred, but noted some have likely not been reported to police. FPD encourages victims to contact them to aid with its investigation.
Any camera footage could be helpful to police, FPD said in its statement, suggesting residents consider investing in camera systems.
Anyone who is in the downtown area and has observed something unusual or who may have cameras in the area is asked to contact FPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact FPD via voicemail by calling 301-600-TIPS (8477), texting 240-674-TIPS (8477) or emailing fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org. For emergencies, call 911.
