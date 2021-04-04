Frederick Police are investigating a hit and run on Saturday involving pedestrians.
Police responded at about 1 a.m. Saturday to a collision on Key Parkway in the area of Bel Aire Lane, police said in a prepared statement. The pedestrian was taken to a trauma center. The department's crash reconstruction team investigated the scene, police said.
Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact Cpl S. Temple at 240-674-7202. The case number is 2021-024195.
