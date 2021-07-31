Frederick police are investigating a shooting at a party Friday night that left one person in critical condition.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of Carriage Way around 10:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to a Frederick Police Department (FPD) press release. When officers arrived, they learned that there had been a large party and that a person had been shot.
The victim was transported to a local trauma center and was listed in critical condition Saturday morning, according to the release.
Police said there was no report of an altercation before the shooting and they found no evidence that the shooting was gang-related, according to the release. Police believe there were several witnesses but they left the scene prior to police arriving. Police are trying to identify and speak with those witnesses.
Anyone with information about the shooting or those who may have surveillance cameras of the area are encouraged to contact police on the department's non-emergency number at 301-600-2100. Tipsters can also call the department's anonymous voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), the text tip line at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or the email tip line at fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.