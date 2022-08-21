Police Criisis Vehicles
Frederick Police Lt John Corbett talks on his cellphone near one of the department's crisis cars. The department is currently searching for a vehicle that will operate exclusively as a crisis car.

 Staff photo by Ric Dugan

The Frederick Police Department is on the hunt for a permanent "crisis car," but the ongoing global supply shortage has been making their mission difficult. 

In July 2021, Frederick police launched a pilot program that would help respond to mental health emergencies with a mix of resources. In a crisis car, which is currently an unmarked police vehicle, there’s a plainclothes police officer, a Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services paramedic and a health professional from mental health provider Sheppard Pratt. They make up the Crisis Response Team. 

AOC
AOC

Whatever FPD needs they should get it. I would be glad to keep an eye out for a vehicle for them but the reporter fails to identify what type of vehicle they are looking for. Additionally, can we hear about the statistics of the program to date?

AOC
AOC

My apologies to the reporter, after posting I did see they need a passenger van. Will be searching tomorrow. Does is need to be and EV or gas is OK?

