A Frederick police cruiser.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Frederick on Sunday, police say.

According to Allen Etzler, a spokesperson for the city, officers responded to the 100 block of Hill Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

francesca_easa

Another typical week in the Hillcrest neighborhood. The police responded quickly. Thank you. I only wish they had stopped every car that was in the park to see if there were any weapons in the vehicles or folks with information. Somebody in the park knows who did it. Or perhaps helped the thugs get away.

