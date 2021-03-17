Update 4 p.m.: The missing man has been found unharmed, police said on Facebook.
_________________________
Frederick Police Department is asking the public to help them find a Frederick man who has been missing since March 14.
Jake Perry, 31, is described as a white male, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, police said in a news release Wednesday. He was last spotted in the area of Schaffer Drive wearing a black polo, tan jacket and gray sweatpants.
Residents who believe they see Perry should not approach or confront him, police said. No foul play is suspected.
Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts should immediately contact Detective Rebecca Skelly at 240-529-8844.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.