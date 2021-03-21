Frederick Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing Friday.
Curtis "Mason" Smith, of Frederick, was last seen around 11:45 a.m. March 19 wearing a black jacket, black pants and white Jordan sneakers, according to a news release. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds, Lt. Andrew Alcorn said.
Smith may be driving a dark gray 2012 Honda Accord with tinted windows.
Loved ones told police he may have traveled to West Virginia or the Pittsburgh area.
Anyone with information is asked to immediately contact Det. Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541, or FPD at 301-600-2100. Those who wish to be anonymous can call the police department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477). The case report number is 2021-019753.
