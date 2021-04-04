Missing: Ian Martin

Martin

 Courtesy of Frederick Police Department

Frederick Police Department is asking the public to help locate a 17-year-old who has been missing since January.

Ian Martin, 17, was last seen at a family member's apartment in the unit block of Waverley Drive Jan. 10. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Anthony McPeak at 240-578-5684. Those wishing to leave information anonymously can call the Frederick Police Department's tip line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), send information via email to fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org or send a text to 240-674-TIPS (8477).

(1) comment

KellyAlzan
KellyAlzan

since january? why are we just hearing about this?

