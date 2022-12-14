The Frederick Police Department said it has seen an increase in thefts of catalytic converters over the past month, with the majority occurring on the west side of the city.
From Nov. 1 to Dec. 16, police reported 30 catalytic converter thefts, which represents a spike in such crimes, though the numbers also show a decrease in thefts from the previous year, Detective Kyle Jones said. The thefts are under investigation, he said.
Catalytic converters, part of a vehicles exhaust system, filter out harmful byproducts from a vehicles emissions, Jones said. The converters are usually stolen for the precious metals contained within them, he said. The auto part has high-demand metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium, which can be sold for hundreds of dollars.
Replacing a catalytic converter can cost between $1,000 and $2,500, said Zach Brown, owner of Zach’s Auto Clinic on Buckeystown Pike.
The parts of the city that have seen the most thefts, broken down by Neighborhood Advisory Council area, are NACs 5 and 8 — both hon the west side of the city — with 9 thefts occurring in each, according to Jones.
NAC 7, which includes, in part, Monocacy Village, has the next highest number of converter thefts, with four in the past month.
NAC 1, which includes the Old Farm and Whittier neighborhoods, has had three converter thefts and NAC 4, which includes Deerbought and Worman's Mill, has had two. NACs 3, 6 and 10 have each had one converter theft. NACs 2, 9, 11 and 12 had none.
Other police agencies, like the Brunswick Police Department and Thurmont Police Department, said they haven’t had any converter thefts in the past month.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office did not have information available as of Friday afternoon.
The Mount Airy Police Department did not provide a comment by deadline.
Jones added that of the 30 thefts, 19 involved Toyota Priuses, a hybrid car. The next largest targeted vehicles were Nissan Vans, he wrote in an email Friday.
Hybrid vehicles are usually targeted for such thefts, he said, because the precious metals in the converter are cleaner and therefore reap more money.
“If you have a 1985 pickup truck that runs on gas, the converter is going to be filthy, meaning the value of the metals inside ... is going to be way lower than on, like, a 2020 Toyota Prius, where it barely uses any gas whatsoever,” Jones said.
The rise in catalytic converter thefts mirror a rise in more hybrid vehicles on the road, Jones said. The thefts became a big problem in 2020, but [they are] more intermittent with fewer people doing it than people think, he said.
And the trend of the thefts from last year to this year has remained relatively similar, he said.
From Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 16, 2021, there were 64 catalytic converter thefts reported in the city. In the same time frame for 2022, there have been 56.
Jones refers catalytic converter thefts a pattern crime. There will be a month where one person or a group of people will commit a series of thefts, but once they’re caught, the thefts stop completely. Months later, once the criminal is out of jail they will return, which is when the numbers again spike.
“Sometimes we'll have a three-month run where [converter thefts are] all over the place,” he said. “And then we'll have a nine-month run where we don't have any. So I think November was just our rough spot for this year.”
Another pattern Jones said he noticed with targeted cars was that the vehicles were parked further from residential areas. For the most part, the targeted cars are parked in parking lots away from populated areas, he said.
“It's kind of like anything, if you keep it close to you, it's less likely that a thief is going to try to take it,” Jones said.
