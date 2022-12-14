Catalytic Converters

In this undated photo provided by the Utah Attorney General’s Office, catalytic converters are shown after being seized in a recent investigation. Utah lawmakers are considering a crackdown on theft of the emission control devices from cars that are stolen for the precious metals found inside. (Utah Attorney General’s Office via AP)

The Frederick Police Department said it has seen an increase in thefts of catalytic converters over the past month, with the majority occurring on the west side of the city.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 16, police reported 30 catalytic converter thefts, which represents a spike in such crimes, though the numbers also show a decrease in thefts from the previous year, Detective Kyle Jones said. The thefts are under investigation, he said.

