New Market Speed Camera
Buy Now

A speed camera on Main Street in New Market

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

The Frederick Police Department will receive an additional $33,000 for training in its budget, from revenue for helping the town of New Market operate its speed cameras.

Frederick's mayor and aldermen unanimously approved a $33,000 amendment to the department's fiscal 2024 budget at their meeting on July 6.

Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP

Tags

(9) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

As with most issues, positions on speed/red light cameras cover a spectrum.

The current policy here in Maryland (as I understand it) is to only use speed cameras in/near school zones and in (hopefully only *active*) construction zones. That seems reasonable.

None of this affects me personally since I am retired and rarely drive, but FWIW, here is some good info:

https://ww2.motorists.org/issues/speed-cameras/

My feeling is that cops are better than cameras, because a camera cannot know if:

* A car is stolen

* There is an active Amber Alert for the child inside

* The driver is DWI

* The driver is high

* The car is the getaway car for a robbery

* The driver has wants/warrants

* There are weapons and/or CDS in the vehicle

* The driver is having a medical emergency

* The driver is transporting a critically ill person to the hospital

Etc., etc.

If the primary goal truly is SAFETY, then hire more cops.

Report Add Reply
Reader1954

so slow down. not speeding then no fine

Report Add Reply
rogy

Don’t ever let anyone convince you that the proliferation of speed cameras and property seizures aren’t 99.99% about the budget revenues they generate.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Perhaps you could make a case for why you think that is true.

Report Add Reply
rogy

https://reason.com/category/criminal-justice/speed-cameras/

https://reason.com/search/property%20seizure/

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

Thank you for the links. I completely agree about CAF. I'm less persuaded about speed cameras. See, for example

https://www.iihs.org/news/detail/speed-cameras-reduce-injury-crashes-in-maryland-county-iihs-study-shows

Report
Aslan19

@Redux,this article is exhibit one in the requested case. Exhibit 2 would be conversations I have held with former Frederick City PD officers involved with the establishment of the cameras. In those conversations the financial benefits to the city are states as significant factors for their adoption and placement.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

I don't understand how this article is exhibit 1. And anecdata (exhibit 2) isn't terribly persuasive to me.

Report
shiftless88

And, as I have mentioned here, I have seen placement of speed cameras that skirt the intention to be for school zones

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription