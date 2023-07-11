The Frederick Police Department will receive an additional $33,000 for training in its budget, from revenue for helping the town of New Market operate its speed cameras.
Frederick's mayor and aldermen unanimously approved a $33,000 amendment to the department's fiscal 2024 budget at their meeting on July 6.
The money will be used for training, equipment, and supplies for the department, according to a staff report prepared for the meeting.
The aldermen approved an agreement in January 2022 to allow Frederick officers to review citations for the town.
The camera citations require sworn law enforcement officers to review them.
While the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, which patrols New Market, does regular speed patrols, it does not do monitoring for speed cameras, New Market Mayor Winslow Burhans III told the mayor and aldermen at a workshop in December 2021.
The town reported in May that the number of citations issued has fallen from 1,889 when the cameras were installed in October to 1,330 in April.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
(9) comments
As with most issues, positions on speed/red light cameras cover a spectrum.
The current policy here in Maryland (as I understand it) is to only use speed cameras in/near school zones and in (hopefully only *active*) construction zones. That seems reasonable.
None of this affects me personally since I am retired and rarely drive, but FWIW, here is some good info:
https://ww2.motorists.org/issues/speed-cameras/
My feeling is that cops are better than cameras, because a camera cannot know if:
* A car is stolen
* There is an active Amber Alert for the child inside
* The driver is DWI
* The driver is high
* The car is the getaway car for a robbery
* The driver has wants/warrants
* There are weapons and/or CDS in the vehicle
* The driver is having a medical emergency
* The driver is transporting a critically ill person to the hospital
Etc., etc.
If the primary goal truly is SAFETY, then hire more cops.
so slow down. not speeding then no fine
Don’t ever let anyone convince you that the proliferation of speed cameras and property seizures aren’t 99.99% about the budget revenues they generate.
Perhaps you could make a case for why you think that is true.
https://reason.com/category/criminal-justice/speed-cameras/
https://reason.com/search/property%20seizure/
Thank you for the links. I completely agree about CAF. I'm less persuaded about speed cameras. See, for example
https://www.iihs.org/news/detail/speed-cameras-reduce-injury-crashes-in-maryland-county-iihs-study-shows
@Redux,this article is exhibit one in the requested case. Exhibit 2 would be conversations I have held with former Frederick City PD officers involved with the establishment of the cameras. In those conversations the financial benefits to the city are states as significant factors for their adoption and placement.
I don't understand how this article is exhibit 1. And anecdata (exhibit 2) isn't terribly persuasive to me.
And, as I have mentioned here, I have seen placement of speed cameras that skirt the intention to be for school zones
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.