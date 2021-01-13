Several dozen people gathered in Baker Park Wednesday night to protest the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol and specifically criticize Republicans.
The gathering wasn't organized by any one group, but was a chance for people who were concerned about what had happened at the Capitol to get together, said Johnny Mercer, one of the event's organizers.
That was the day that supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol to try and stop the certification of electoral college votes certifying Joe Biden as the president-elect.
The crowd also criticized Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins and the sheriff's office's participation in the 287(g) program, an agreement between the sheriff’s office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide training for sheriff’s deputies. Within the program, deputies can ask about the immigration status of anyone booked into the county’s adult detention center, and begin deportation proceedings, if necessary.
At one point, a speaker was interrupted by a man shouting support of the sheriff's office, followed by a brief confrontation between the heckler and members of the audience.
The protest concluded with a march through parts of downtown Frederick.
Jenkins was unavailable for comment Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.