Frederick Sheriff Chuck Jenkins issued an apology and reached a $125,000 settlement in a lawsuit that accused the Frederick County Sheriff's Office of racial profiling and wrongful detention of a Latina woman.
The Resources for Immigrant Support and Empowerment (RISE) Coalition of Western Maryland filed the lawsuit against Jenkins, his office, two deputies and Frederick County after two sheriff's deputies stopped Sara Medrano's vehicle for a purported broken taillight and held her on the side of the road for more than an hour in 2018. The American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland assisted in the case. As a result of the settlement, announced Thursday, the plaintiffs will pay $25,000 to Medrano in damages and $100,000 for other costs and attorneys' fees.
Neydin Milián of the ACLU read a statement by Medrano on her behalf.
"It’s not right what they did to me. I believe there is racism in the police force," she read in a virtual news conference. "It is not just what they are doing against Hispanic people. We are all equal in this country.”
In his written apology, Jenkins acknowledged Medrano was improperly detained by deputies who "had not been adequately trained" at the time.
"All Frederick County deputies have been properly trained and will continue to be trained in the future so that neither yourself nor others will suffer similar actions and circumstances," Jenkins wrote to Medrano.
A spokesman for the sheriff's office said Jenkins was unavailable for comment Thursday but planned to release a statement regarding the settlement Friday morning.
Also with the settlement comes a change at the sheriff's office. There will be training put in place to prevent deputies from future racial profiling. Additionally, local meetings regarding the 287(g) program — which allows a police agency to work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to inquire about someone's immigration status — will be conducted publicly. Further, information on racial profiling and biased policing will be made publicly available, according to a statement from the ACLU.
This is a News-Post news alert. Check back to FrederickNewsPost.com for more information.
(12) comments
When we elect Fascists what do we expect?
I don't like Jenkins, at all, but I am glad he personally apologized. I hope the training continues and the FPD can work on rooting out bias to serve all of the community equally.
@Frankle1
That apology is the bare minimum that could be eked out without blaming the victim for her own predicament.
Following so I can read what the Pb commentator has to say :-)
And this is exactly why there is problem with local LE participating in 287(g) and pretending they are DHS. The enforcement of 287(g) is discretional based on the FCPD interpretation, now tax payers are left paying out the lawsuit because a bunch of yokel Frednecks or even worse white supremacist cops in the police department went to a Trump rally and got fired up during a time (2018) when immigration was in the forefront.
Assuming a lot aren't you. You know what that makes you. It is obvious to everyone else.
If anything the events of the last 4 years prove me mostly correct, I don't know what reality you're living in, but Nov. 3, 2020 and Jan. 20, 2021 should have been a wake up call to you to get a grip on reality.
@sdm817
Please stop gaslighting those of use who are smart enough to see what is in front of our eyes. Thanks and bye bye.
Yay! Do you feel your tax dollars hard at work having to pay back for injustice? As taxpayers, we are all responsible for the damage done to this woman's life.
And she received an apology, expenses paid, additional training and some extra coin in her pocket. Life goes on.
and undoubtedly, were she your mother you would be completely satisfied with the result, correct?
@Whatsup
You seem to have a really easy time dismissing someone else's pain and suffering. I imagine that you wouldn't like it if a leopard ate YOUR face.
