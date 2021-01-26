The Frederick County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a firearm discharge in the 5700 block of Rock Spray Court in Frederick.
Deputies responded to the area at about 2 a.m. Sunday, according to a Tuesday morning statement from the sheriff's office. No victims have been reported.
Authorities reportedly found evidence at the scene that confirmed a firearm was discharged. Near the time of the incident, witnesses allegedly saw juveniles riding bicycles in the area.
The investigation is active and ongoing, according to the FCSO. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Tim Moore at 301-600-3608 or call the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131.
