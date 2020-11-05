A Frederick man turned himself in to authorities Monday after police charged him in a July shooting that left another person with several non-fatal gunshot wounds, who also faces charges.
Nathaniel Armanian Julius, 22, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, use of a firearm in violent crime and discharging a firearm in Frederick city, online court records show. Frederick Police Department announced Wednesday night that he had come forward Monday. Julius was being held without bail as of Thursday night.
His attorney, Roland Lee, denied the allegations in an interview Thursday. “These charges are false," Lee said. “My client is actually the victim in this matter.”
In October, Frederick police announced it was searching for Julius, a suspect in a July 16 shooting in the 100 block of Key Parkway, according to a previous News-Post article. Frederick police responded at about 6:21 p.m. and found a man who suffered several life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to an Oct. 12 statement from police. Emergency medical services provided initial care, then a Maryland State Police helicopter took the man to an area trauma center, where he was treated and survived, the statement reads.
Charging documents identified the injured man as Frederick resident Kermee Andile Dormeyan, 21, who was allegedly found with a stolen, loaded "Glock style" handgun in his pants pocket on scene while police checked him for injuries. Dormeyan was charged on a criminal summons, police said. He faces charges of possessing a handgun on his person, having a loaded handgun on him and possessing a stolen firearm, online court records show. Dormeyan also faces charges for possessing a handgun and ammunition while being prohibited from doing so, court documents state.
Lt. Andrew Alcorn of Frederick police could not speak to a motive for the shooting as of Thursday, but wrote in an email police do not believe there is any further threat to the public, that they suspect this was an "isolated incident." Alcorn remarked that there are many questions left unanswered, as both parties have not spoken to police without an attorney present. He said it is "uncommon" for someone facing a felony charge to turn themself in.
While the events leading up to the shooting are unclear, a resident captured footage of the incident, according to charging documents. In the video, the shooting victim was seen running away as he was being shot at, charging documents state.
Police said the shooter left in a dark gray Nissan Altima, which they found registered to Julius, charging documents read. Police alleged Julius appeared to match the description of the suspect.
Maryland State Police located the vehicle Sept. 14 at the Urbana Park and Ride, police wrote. Frederick police were notified and found a spent .40 caliber shell casing under a windshield wiper that matched shell casings found at the scene of the shooting, according to charging documents. Grass and debris around the vehicle suggested it had been parked there for a while, charging documents state. Police found Julius owns several guns, including a .40 caliber handgun, charging documents read.
The investigation is being led by Frederick police Det. Doug Ames, who can be reached at 240-674-6811.
A warrant for Julius' arrest was issued Oct. 8, the same day police confirmed the shell casing matched others from the scene, charging documents show.
Julius has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1 in District Court.
“My client has an absolute defense in this matter and he is excited to appear in court to have his case heard," Lee said.
Dormeyan has an initial appearance planned for Friday in Circuit Court. There was no attorney listed for Dormeyan in online court records Thursday night.
