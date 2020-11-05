A Frederick man turned himself in to authorities Monday after police charged him in a July shooting that left another person with several non-fatal gunshot wounds.
Nathaniel Armanian Julius, 22, is charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, using a firearm in violent crime and discharging a firearm in Frederick city, online court records show. He was being held without bail as of Thursday morning.
In October, Frederick police announced it was searching for Julius, a suspect in a July 16 shooting in the 100 block of Key Parkway, according to a previous News-Post article. Frederick police responded at about 6:21 p.m. and found a man who suffered several life-threatening gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to an Oct. 12 statement from police. Emergency medical services provided initial care, then a Maryland State Police helicopter took the man to an area trauma center, where he was treated and survived, the statement reads.
Det. Doug Ames investigated the shooting and applied for charges against Julius after conducting multiple follow-up interviews and examining evidence, according to the October statement. A warrant for Julius' arrest was issued Oct. 8.
Julius has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 1.
This story will be updated.
