A Frederick teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Baltimore County last week.
Gabrael Browne Moore, 18, of Frederick, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, and theft of between $100 and $1,500.
He was arrested Thursday, and released on $50,000 bail.
According to a document from the Baltimore County Police Department, police believe Moore stabbed a man after he and three unidentified people went to the man’s apartment in Towson to purchase marijuana on Sept. 30.
Moore allegedly tried to leave with the marijuana after he was unable to process the payment using Apple Pay on his phone.
A struggle followed between Moore and the three people with him, and four people in the apartment, according to police, during which police said Moore stabbed one of the men in the abdomen with a sharp object.
Police used law enforcement databases to track the number used to set up the alleged purchase, which allegedly was traced back to Moore, the police document said.
An assistant for an attorney listed in court documents for Moore said Tuesday that the attorney was out of town, and declined to comment on the case.
A person at the address listed in court documents for Moore also declined to comment Tuesday.
