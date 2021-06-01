A Frederick woman stands accused of striking two men with her vehicle on purpose after arguing with one man’s wife before the incident, police allege.
Charleqwa Ruth Burton, 27, of the 1000 block of Redfield Court, faces two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, online court records show. She was arrested May 20 and is being held without bail.
The Frederick Police Department responded April 29 just before noon to the 1000 block of Key Parkway for a hit-and-run, police wrote in charging documents. One man was cut and bleeding, with bone in his legs exposed, police said. The other man vomited. Both were taken to a local hospital. One victim alleged the driver of a white Jeep “hit the gas” when it approached them.
Police learned through investigation one of the men’s wives argued and physically fought with Burton the night before, resulting in Burton being hospitalized, charging documents state. The wife did not have charges filed against her in Frederick Court as of Tuesday related to the alleged fight.
Police reportedly obtained surveillance footage of the hit-and-run, showing the driver did not stop to render aid to the injured men. The driver was later identified by police as Burton.
Burton attorney’s could not be reached for comment immediately Tuesday afternoon. She has a preliminary hearing set for June 17.
(5) comments
It's JUNE 1st..again JUNE 1st and this happened when? APRIL 29th...Is the FNP really this hard up for news? But we all know why you chose to print this...your privilege is showing again....
Charleqwa Ruth Burton, 27, of the 1000 block of Redfield Court, faces two counts each of first- and second-degree assault, online court records show. She was arrested May 20 and is being held without bail.
The Frederick Police Department responded April 29 just before noon to the 1000 block of Key Parkway for a hit and run, police wrote in charging documents..again it's JUNE 1st and I know it's tough these days to be a reporter but this is just plain being lazy Mary...you aren't capable of reporting on a pertinent news story so you print this instead..you shouldn't be calling yourself a reporter but a cut and paste queen...heck I could be a reporter...if this is all that's required...
not hard up for news. All the FNP Staff, the writers, the reporters,and the picture takers, are busy delivering the newspapers around the county
Oh so that’s why the cut and paste from the police blotter.., makes sense but doesn’t excuse them for this overtly racist pick
What makes this racist? Did it get edited? I don't see face mentioned.
Wonder if they need any delivery guys/gals to cover the Elm Street route up in thurmont? anyone know?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.