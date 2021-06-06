After allegedly seeing her minivan nearly strike a parked car, Frederick police arrested a woman for reckless driving and reportedly found suspected drugs in her vehicle.
Tiffany Marie Neal, 34, of the 8800 block of Briarcliff Lane in Frederick was charged with possessing Phencyclidine (PCP), driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, negligent driving and driving while impaired, according to the Frederick Police Department. She was being held without bail as of Sunday.
Police allege a patrol squad in the area of U.S. Route 40 and Baughmans Lane on June 2 spotted a gold minivan weaving between lanes at about 11:35 p.m. The officer followed and allegedly saw the minivan nearly hit a parked car on Norva Avenue. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver reportedly continued traveling and ran a stop sign and red light, at times moving at a slow speed.
Two FPD Street Crimes Unit detectives were able to approach the van on foot in a shopping center parking lot on South Jefferson Street. They spoke with Neal, the alleged driver, and "were able to convince her to exit the vehicle," then arrested her without incident, according to an FPD statement. Neal allegedly told detectives she smoked PCP, and officers reportedly found two small bottles with suspected PCP in her vehicle. She refused to take a field sobriety test and was taken to police headquarters for processing, police said in their statement.
Neal is to be represented by the Office of the Public Defender, but no specific attorney was listed for her Sunday in online court records. She has a court date set for Aug. 3.
That's about a mile they had to follow her before they had a good reason to get her, glad nothing happened in between. Good job FPD. [thumbup][thumbup]
