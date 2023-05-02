A Frederick woman died after she was struck on a highway in the Fredericksburg, Va., area on Sunday, police said.
Crystal D.V. Durruty, 38, was a passenger in a car that stopped on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.
Durruty got out of the car and entered a travel lane on the highway, police said in a press release.
A 2020 Kia Sorento SUV that was heading south on I-95 hit Durruty in a travel lane at about 11:07 p.m. on Sunday, police said.
The driver of the Kia, who police identified only as a 39-year-old man from Philadelphia, immediately stopped after the crash, the press release said.
Durruty was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man driving the Kia was not injured.